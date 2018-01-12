Why You Need To Start Living Like Pando

It’s time to wake up to what we’re doing to the planet, animals, and each other.

There is a massive forest of aspen tree in Utah’s Fishlake National Forest, that stretches over 100 acres. It was discovered that the trees in this aspen forest share a root system, which means that they are not separate individuals at all; they are one single genetic individual with thousands upon thousands of stems. These stems have a ‘life cycle’, they experience a time above the ground when they appear to be separate, they ‘die’, and other units sprout. When health or disease or drought is experience by any stem, it naturally affects the whole of the organism. Scientists call the organism, Pando, and have documented Pando as the largest organism on Earth. Interestingly enough, while Pando is a fairly new discover for mankind, they have been alive for between 80,000 and one million years, yet we don’t know for sure because our knowledge of Life—at this point in our evolution—is like a two-year-old trying to work out algebra. In fact, there are many Pando-like forests that we now know about, and numerous organisms that appear to be vast numbers of individuals that we now have uncovered as one being. We are awakening to the strange and beautiful and magical nature of Life. But, it’s not a sin that we don’t know everything there is to know about the connectiveness of Life, it just means there is much to discover.

Here’s something that we’ve known about for a really long time, it’s related to the aspen story, connected even, and a number of divine beings have tried to tell us about it, yet we’re still in doubt, so here it is again: We are made in the image and likeness of the Creator. You’ve heard that, but do you believe that you are Creator? The divine One told you, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” It’s the Golden Rule and do you know why?

Before time began, Life, with a capital ‘L’, my favorite name for God, manifested into minuscule units (bang!), vastly reduced energy fields operating within ever-connected energy fields. Life is not only in us, more accurately, we are part of Life: one organism, one body. You are being Life right now, so you might want to start believing it.

Consider this: The intended translation of ‘original sin’ is original doubt—a lack of faith or the belief that you are separate from the whole of Life. You will recognize this as an inner belief that you are less than. You have been taught that you are not adequate. And it’s not true; it’s the great con.

Your greatest purpose is to unite with Life. Your greatest opportunity is to create consciously. Your greatest challenge is that you are essentially operating in a state of limited access. Could it be that at the moment of your incarnation into this world, you forgot your oneness with the whole? Perhaps at the moment of your incarnation you sprouted above the Earth’s surface, appeared on the flipside of the curtain of illusion, and said, “Look at those other sprouts. I want more than them. I want to be better than them. I want to be more successful than them. How can I use them to further myself? I want as much of the rain and the sun for myself as I can attain.” Is it possible that to doubt that you are part of the whole is the very root of all ‘evil’ thoughts and actions? Would you really think and act the way that you sometimes do if you believed that you are one with God? (Doubt it!) Doubting that you are part of the whole of Life results in energy blocks such as hatred, rage, resentment, judgment, jealousy, doubt, fear, and disease. Being disconnected from Life will create heavy energy and ‘sinful’ actions, which are just bi-products of your fears and doubt. Unlike the aspen whom is under perfect natural order, you have the free will to perceive yourself as separate. The truth is, you are one with Life.

Imagine if our world leaders operated by this truth. Heck, imagine if our religious leaders did. Wait for it—imagine if you moved past this barrier of separation and truly stepped into who you are as one with Life… What would happen if you put aside your original doubt? What if you knew for a fact that you are one body with God? Good God man! (Star Trek’s Bones had it right.) How would it change your perspective if you had proof that you are a unit of God, Ourselves, coming to know Our creation power through the curtain of separation born of the human experience? …a journey that We chose in order to witness Our creation and Our awakening.

What if you knew for certain that you are one body with trees? Or oceans and air for that matter? Would you knowingly choke out or pollute yourself? And what if it was a certainty that you are one with all people of all kind, nationalities, ethnicities, and religions? Would you create war with yourself, would you loathe and fear yourself? How about if you had a divine guarantee that you are one body—one Life—with cows, dogs, cats, chickens, dolphins, rabbits, and pigs? Would you farm yourself in filthy factories and brutally slit your own neck, or have others piecemeal the unpleasant tasks, even while you demand the supply of your own flesh? Would you experiment on yourself, imposing disease or open skull brain experiments on yourself, or force yourself to inhale liquified cosmetics until your death? (This by the way, is how many products are consumer tested. Crazy but true. Look for the label, ‘Not Tested On Animals.’ And there are plenty of cruelty-free compassionate products available for you. Compassion is a choice.) What if anything whatsoever that you did unto the Earth, other people, and animals was exactly and equally done unto you?

Do you imagine that you, or any of us, truly gets away unscathed with what harm that we do unto others? No, we do not. We are Pando. Even though our roots are thoroughly cloaked below the surface, we are one body. We wonder if we’ll ever find a cure for cancer, all the while we’re creating energetic tumors in our Life. The answer is right below the curtain of the great con.

Do you imagine that if we lived in total harmony with all of Life that there would be any lack, loneliness, cruelty, murder, theft, poverty, jealousy, judgment, or greed? Is it probable, if not provable, that if we moved through life as one organism, one shared and permeable energy field, together with all of Life, that we would attain Heaven on Earth? Yes, of course it is.