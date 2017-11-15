Why You Should Take a Romantic Adventure ASAP

Getting away with your partner is always a good idea. After all, nothing bad ever comes out of lounging a beach together, lying in a fluffy hotel bed or enjoying a sunset dinner in a new, interesting locale. Making the time and effort to get away, however, can sometimes be a challenge, especially if we have demanding jobs, tight schedules or kids who need babysitting while we get away.

So, in case you need some extra incentive to finally book that romantic trip, here are four reasons that going on a vacation with your other half can really enrich your relationship and your life as a whole. Just do it!

Romantic trips put special emphasis on your relationship. Taking time to get away together, even for just a weekend or a night, shows that you both value your relationship and want to make your love a priority. Vacations with friends and family are important too, of course, but to keep your union strong you need special time away with just each other. Habitually getting away is well worth the time and expense.

Having new experiences boosts your bond. Research shows that doing things for the first time with your partner gives your relationship a nudge in the right direction—toward increased levels of happiness and connection. It makes sense, right? The more you two get out of your comfort zone and try new things, the more bonding moments you’ll uniquely share and the more interesting memories you’ll make together. Over time, these experiences add up to one fun, dynamic relationship that remains exciting even as the years—and decades—pass.

Travel expands your worldview. The more you go to new places and immerse yourselves in new cultures, cuisines and sights, the more you’ll feel connected to humanity as a whole. (At least, that’s the idea.) Sharing these travel experiences together builds another layer of enjoyment and connection in your relationship. You’ll not only have memories of, say, getting lost trying to drive around Paris or tasting the best barbeque you’ve ever had in Nashville, you’ll also see how other people live, work and love, which tends to make most of us more well-rounded, interesting human beings.

Getting away releases stress. Even if you only have the time and means to sneak away for a night, just the act of going on a vacation, no matter how short, helps you relax and detach from the tension of everyday life. A romantic trip helps you hit a mental reset button, focusing your priorities once again on what really matters—your love, your happiness and your sense of adventure. The emails, deadlines and other things that weigh you down can wait. And when you get back, you’ll be able to attend to all of your to-dos with a renewed focus with happy memories from your time away still fresh in your brain.