Why you should think bigger when it comes to media relations

When companies consider PR as an option to help achieve their marketing objectives, sometimes, they need a little education. Get in the local paper, they think, and all will be well.

It makes sense—you want your company to be featured in local media, because, well, your customers are local. It’s a no-brainer. I get it—I do.

But, I always encourage clients to think bigger. When I talk with local companies, I find they can overlook opportunities outside of the local media that could help their businesses.

A quick story: When I launched my consultancy, I was in Silicon Valley—there, you never walked in to meet with a prospective new client hearing, “I just want to be in the local paper.” They ALWAYS thought bigger—maybe sometimes in fact, too big. (And sometimes you’d need to talk them down!).

Let’s be honest; not everyone is going to be in The Wall Street Journal tomorrow. But, thinking bigger when it comes to media outreach can be a good thing.

When I say bigger, what do I mean? I suggest starting out with industry vertical publications before hitting the big guys, i.e., the national press, major publications like USA Today, The New York Times or the aforementioned The Wall Street Journal. While not every company or story is going to be a fit for the major publications, many companies do have an expert point of view for industry trades.

So, you still need convincing? Let’s look at why you might want to pursue coverage in a national trade publication. Here are a few reasons:

There are SEO benefits: Even if you’re clientele is local, they search online for vendors. Being included in a story in a national publication makes it more likely you’ll be found.

It helps you stand out from the crowd: If a potential customer is searching for vendors and will inevitably compare you with your competitors, having an article in a national publication is going to help you stand out—in a good way.

It positions you as an expert in your field: If your article appears in a national publication, it adds to your credibility in your field.

The “wow” factor: Being seen in a publication whose readership is national has a certain “wow” factor associated with it. And, there’s always a chance other reporters at major publications may see it and file it away in case they need a source for an upcoming piece.

The bottom line is it can’t hurt—and can only help—your business.

Once the article appears, you can:

Share it on social media

Post it on your site

Share it in your newsletter

Some businesses even impress visitors by hanging framed print articles in their office lobby or retail store

So, think about it. Sure, local is important, but what company couldn’t benefit from some wider exposure?

Photo courtesy of Pixabay. A version of this appeared previously on Ragan’s PR Daily.