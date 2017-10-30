Why Your Hilarious Attempt at Humor Might Be Falling Down Flat

Why do some people have no sense of humor? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Scott Danzig, Software Engineer at Lockheed Martin, Independent Filmmaker, Owner of the littlechomper.com Cat Blog, on Quora:

Humor is subjective.

While it's a wonderful feeling when I make jokes and get great responses, it's very unsettling for absolutely none of my jokes to land. I never went so far as to brand anyone as humorless, however.

There’s an art to crafting jokes and situations that at least most people find funny, and I've been learning this the hard way during my filmmaking endeavors. One film festival programmer complimented me for attempting a comedy, suggesting it’s perhaps the toughest genre, but cautioned me not to be “the drunk guy at the party wearing a lampshade.” My humor can be goofy at times, which is likely what this was alluding to.

There are reasons why something like “Who’s on first?” is so frequently referenced. People recognize the universally appreciated framework as it applies to a similar situation. That's one example of something that your humorless companion is much more likely to be amused by.

That said, there are other possible reasons for humor to pratfall:

Some are just less receptive to humor until they're more comfortable with who they're talking to.

Sometimes, they might be hiding the fact that they just didn't hear/understand all of your party joke.

They might be distracted by something, internal or otherwise.

They might be upset by something you said, in the joke or otherwise, and are tolerating you at best.

There are times when someone’s brain just isn't attuned to humor, though, yes. I just wanted to stress that it's less frequent than many think.

Those suffering from clinical depression, for instance, may very well be numb to such feelings. They're just not neurologically capable of having those emotions, until they recover, naturally or through medical treatment. It's because of a disorder, and certainly not a reflection of their personality when in better mental health.