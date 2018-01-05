Viyet, Contributor
The premier consignment marketplace for designer and vintage furniture

Why Your Next Sofa Should Go Bold

01/05/2018 11:37 am ET
Above, a deep blue velvet sofa adds bold color that doesn’t take over the room in a space at Eau Palm Beach designed by Jonathan Adler.

It’s not surprising that the most popular colors for sofa upholstery are all in the neutral family. Going with a brown, beige, gray, black, and white upholstery makes sense for an anchor piece that’s expected to go with décor schemes now — and years later. But there’s a pretty good argument for choosing a bolder hue. Instead of thinking of a sofa as a utilitarian piece that’s meant to blend in, consider it the same way you would a large piece of art. An unexpected color, scale, or shape brings drama to your living room. Besides, if it’s a color you love, you won’t get sick of it. Thinking of going in a bold new direction? Here are our favorite sofas in vibrant shades of red, orange, blue, purple, and green:

George Nelson Marshmallow Sofa

This sofa by the iconic mid-century designer is sought by collectors. It’s a great piece to place against a white wall to draw attention to its unique silhouette and enhance the red-apple hue of the leather upholstery.

Mid-Century Modern Steel Framed Armless Sofa

The mid-century era didn’t shy away from color. This vintage armless sofa is an ideal choice for small rooms, but not just for its size. The vibrant orange upholstery brightens up a space, keeping it from feeling cramped.

Roche Bobois Leather Chaise Sectional Sofa and Ottoman

The size and scale of a sectional is already eye-catching, so why not make it even more of a statement? The rich red leather upholstery of this modern design definitely draws the eye…and invites everyone to take a seat.

Cliff Young Ltd Tina One-Armed Sofa

Though undoubtedly bold, we’ve found that deep blue upholstery can often function as a neutral in an interior. The shade pretty much goes with everything, especially when combined with a streamlined shape that can work with a variety of décor styles.

Mr Brown London Como Plum Sofa

Incorporate Pantone’s Color of the Year into your décor with this stylish sofa. This fashion-forward color also helps make the antique-inspired frame feel a little less formal.

Eclectic Ergonomic Love Seat

This love seat couldn’t be more comfortable, thanks to a thoughtful design that provides support without feeling rigid. The lime green upholstery adds a fun touch that makes it a great option for family rooms, game rooms, and even kids’ rooms.

Duralee Custom Byo Sectional

If you’re looking for a sectional with a more tailored feel, this Duralee design is just right. The dark blue velvet upholstery takes on a different look depending on the light in a room. During the day, the shade resembles a brilliant sapphire. At night, the upholstery has a rich, darker look.

Shop more sofas at Viyet »

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Why Your Next Sofa Should Go Bold

CONVERSATIONS