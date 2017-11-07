Why You're Working Too Hard (and It's Not Why You Think)

Millions of professionals are working too hard, and for reasons beyond the obvious.

You're probably working too hard. Yes, I know this isn't news to you. You're putting in more than 40 hours a week, every week, are taking on more responsibilities than you should, and are probably working at least some nights and weekends to catch up. But here's the thing; you're almost certainly spending the majority of your time on work that isn't yielding the maximum value for you.

Working "too hard," in my opinion, isn't purely about the number of hours you work. It's about what you spend those hours doing, and if you're truly working more than 40 hours a week, odds are you're doing work that isn't worth the extra effort.

The Pareto Principle

Consider the Pareto principle, the informal rule that states that 80 percent of your results will stem from 20 percent of your inputs. For example, 80 percent of your sales come from 20 percent of your customers. In this case, 80 percent of the value you create while working is going to come from 20 percent of the hours you spend--so why not cut back on the other 80 percent of your hours?

Knowing Your Worth

You also need to pay close attention to the value of your time. Calculate a projected hourly rate for yourself, based on your current position, previous positions, and what you might go for in other markets. Are you worth $50 an hour? $100 an hour? If so, you shouldn't be afraid to delegate some work to assistants, who might do it for $15 or $20 an hour. Know your worth, and don't spend time on tasks that are beneath you.

Optimizing Your Schedule