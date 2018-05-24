Wife Asked Husband For Fenty Highlighter And Got a Pack Of Highlighters, Hairbrush

As he was presenting me with the gift he seemed nervous. He said, “Babe, I thought finding you a highlighter would be easy but I went everywhere and could not find the Fenty.” I assured him that I would likely love whatever he purchased. I then pulled out the brush and thought it was something he decided to grab me in addition to what I asked for. I then pulled out the Sharpie highlighters and thought, OMG! At the time, I didn’t say anything because he told me that he had gone to a few drug stores. The next day, I told him and we both laughed ourselves to tears.