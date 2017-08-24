Wife Of First White NFLer To Kneel During Anthem: 'Don't Make Him A White Savior'

“It is an egregious example of the injustices in today’s world when an expressed advocacy by Colin Kaepernick seems to have resulted in him not being signed by a team,” Symone D. Sanders, former press secretary for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and rally co-organizer, told HuffPost. “We believe that the NFL is complicit in this ostracization of Colin Kaepernick — that they have, essentially, sat silently, and we are calling on the NFL to act.”

Erica Harris DeValve reiterated this message by calling out the consequences Kaepernick faced for kneeling.

“A man — a black man — literally lost his job for taking a knee, week after week, on his own,” she wrote. “Colin Kaepernick bravely took a step and began a movement throughout the NFL, and he suffered a ridiculous amount of hate and threats and ultimately lost his life’s work in the sport he loves.”