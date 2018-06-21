Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross contradicted the Trump administration’s justification for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, revealing for the first time Thursday that he began to consider the adding the question even before the Department of Justice requested that he do so.

The disclosure came in a supplemental memo filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit challenging the addition of the citizenship question. The memo is significant because the Trump administration has said that the request to add the citizenship question originated with the Department of Justice, which wanted better data to enforce the Voting Rights Act. DOJ asked the Department of Commerce to add the question in December of 2017, but Ross revealed for the first time on Thursday that other senior administration officials had raised it earlier and he had been considering it.

Ross said he had begun considering adding a citizenship question after he was appointed secretary of commerce (he was confirmed in February 2017) and that it was he who approached the DOJ about adding the question.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

″Soon after my appointment as Secretary of Commerce, I began considering various fundamental issues regarding the upcoming 2020 Census, including funding and content. Part of these considerations included whether to reinstate a citizenship question, which other senior Administration officials had previously raised,” he wrote in the memo. “My staff and I thought reinstating a citizenship question could be warranted, and we had various discussions with other governmental officials about reinstating a citizenship question to the Census.”

“As part of that deliberative process, my staff and I consulted with Federal governmental components and inquired whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) would support, and if so would request, inclusion of a citizenship question as consistent with and useful for enforcement of the Voting Rights Act,” he continued.

DOC and DOJ did not immediately return requests for comment.

Ross, who is responsible for overseeing the Census Bureau, announced the census would add a question about citizenship in March, pointing to the DOJ request.

“Following receipt of the DOJ request, I set out to take a hard look at the request and ensure that I considered all facts and data relevant to the question so that I could make an informed decision on how to respond,” he wrote in March.

Census Bureau officials said they conducted a review of the impact of adding a citizenship question after the Justice Department made its request. Ross’ memo shows for the first time he was interested in adding the question before the request was even made. Former Justice Department officials questioned the request, saying the department already has adequate data to enforce the Voting Rights Act.