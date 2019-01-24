Wilbur Ross Shrugs Off Shutdown: Federal Workers Will 'Eventually' Get Paid

Workers across several federal agencies ― including Coast Guard members, Transportation Security Administration screeners and others ― have been consumed with anxiety as they struggle to put food on their tables, afford their medicines and pay their mortgages.

Ross, whose net worth is an estimated $700 million, called it “disappointing” that air traffic controllers going without pay during the shutdown have been calling in sick.

“Remember this: They are eventually going to be paid,” he told CNBC.

HuffPost readers: Are you affected by the government shutdown? Email us about it. If you’re willing to be interviewed, please provide a phone number.