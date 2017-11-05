Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Failed To Disclose Ties To Vladimir Putin

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross shares business interests with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s immediate family, a connection that he failed to disclose earlier this yearduring his confirmation hearing for his Cabinet post, The Guardian reports.

Ross’ link to Putin appears in the Paradise Papers, a leaked trove of millions of financial documents made public on Sunday by a partnership of media organizations and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Ross, a billionaire industrialist and a close friend of President Donald Trump, continues to hold a stake in a Russian shipping firm controlled by Putin’s son-in-law and other members in Putin’s inner circle, according to the documents,

Daniel Fried, an assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs under President George W. Bush, told the Guardian that Ross’ ties to Putin’s “cronies” could undermine U.S. sanctions on Russia.

In January, ahead of his confirmation, Ross agreed to sell some but not all of his global assets that posed a conflict of interest to his future position. He also agreed, as required by law, to recuse himself from matters in which he would have a direct financial interest.

Ross’ spokesman told The Guardian that his stake in the Russian firm would not conflict with his duties as commerce secretary and that Ross “recuses himself from any matters focused on transoceanic shipping vessels.”

Ross is only the latest high-ranking member of the Trump administration who failed to disclose ties to Russia or Russian officials.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being called by Democrats to testify again before the Senate Judiciary Committee to clarify past claims that he was unaware of any communication between members of Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials. According to recently unsealed court documents, former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos spoke multiple times with Russians about setting up a meeting between Putin and then-presidential candidate Trump, and that Sessions was at the gatherings where Papadopoulos discussed the topic.