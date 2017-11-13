Wild Ride by Adam Lashinsky

You’d have to be living in a bubble not to have heard about Uber. Along with Lyft and other rideshare startups, catching a ride may never be the same again. You know that a transportation startup has entered the zeitgeist when Seinfeld jokes about it on Netflix.

Against this backdrop, I recently read Wild Ride: Inside Uber's Quest for World Domination by Fortune writer Adam Lashinsky. (Disclaimer: His publisher sent me a copy gratis.)

Lashinsky traces the story of the $70-billion juggernaut and recounts its highs and lows. What was once a crazy idea is now perhaps the most disruptive company around. The author dutifully covers most of the company’s high-profile controversies (re: Susan Fowler, wars with local governments, etc.) I do wish that he had gone deeper in several places and covered areas not previously broached in major business publications.

Lashinsky’s text is reasonably short and his reads like a summary of recent newspaper articles with some of his thoughts sprinkled in. (To his credit, Lashinsky actually worked as a Uber driver and penned a chapter about the experience.) As someone who has paid attention to Uber from its inception, though, I didn’t learn as much as I would have liked. This is all the more disappointing because Lashinsky had access to now-ex-CEO Travis Kalanick.