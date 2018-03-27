Three Things To Binge Next If You Like 'Wild Wild Country'

“Wild Wild Country” is a show about a cult, American history, disaster and the ineffable existential call to finding a higher purpose. It’s informative yet entertaining; high-minded but salacious. For a Netflix subscriber, it’s very much a binge.

Stories about cults seem to have a strange hold on audiences. Although you’re supposed to go into projects of this nature knowing that joining the cult was a bad idea, stories like “Wild Wild Country” often still make a point of showing you the cult leaders’ best ideas and charms.

While borderline making fun of the idiots who joined something so obviously ridiculous, the show can simultaneously allow a viewer to empathize with the cult’s appealing qualities. You’re led to wonder whether those who followed the call were actually onto something. “Wild Wild Country” plays with this balance masterfully.

At times, with the way the material is presented in this Netflix project, you’re intended to think: Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh had some good ideas. And that thought feels dangerous, but also exciting ― that maybe this cult did find a higher purpose and maybe even unlocked the true meaning of life. Of course, they didn’t. But you keep watching.

“Wild Wild Country” is a relatively short binge watch. With only six episodes, many viewers have already reached the end. Perhaps you now want more.

If that’s the case, the list below offers a few suggestions of projects that have many of the same qualities and thrills of “Wild Wild Country.” The list includes a podcast, a documentary and a movie. The list goes in order of most similar to “Wild Wild Country” (the podcast), to a project that’s still related as it focuses on the rise of a cult, but is also fully its own thing (the movie).

Watch the trailers below. Don’t get convinced to join a cult. And if you want to stay informed on other Netflix-related streaming suggestions on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

