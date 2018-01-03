Will 2018 Be The Year of Afro-Latinx Visibility?

Amara La Negra

2017 saw the rise of Cardi B, a 25 year old former stripper turned reality TV star, who became arguably the hottest rapper of 2017. In 2018, we’ve just been introduced to Amara La Negra - a dark skinned, natural haired beauty - who became Black America’s sweetheart overnight.

On the January 1st premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Mona Scott’s newest addition to Love & Hip Hop franchise, Amara La Negra - born Dana Danelys De Los Santos - made her debut as the franchise’s new breakout star. Amara, which is Igbo for “grace” and “La Negra” which literally translates from Spanish to “the black woman” boldly proclaims who exactly she is.

The 27 year old Miami born singer/rapper had already established a successful career in the Latin music scene, beginning at age four with her six year stint as a cast member of Univision’s Sábado Gigante, and as an adult releasing her music on YouTube. In episode one of L&HH, in an attempt to crossover to the U.S. music scene, she met with a producer named Young Hollywood, who immediately is reluctant to work with her because of her appearance. Young Hollywood tells her that she needs to look elegant and she needs to look "a certain way... a little more Beyoncé, a little less Macy Gray," in reference to her large dramatic Afro and her sun kissed completion. He then proceeds to ask her if she identifies Afro-Latina simply because she has an Afro, before mocking the Black Power symbol while saying “...you’re so intense about this African thing.” Although visibly frustrated and puzzled, Amara handled the situation with class and elegance, and she simply walked away from Young Hollywood mid sentence, leaving him alone in the studio. In a scene that was no more than a few minutes, she became Love & Hip Hop’s newest breakout star.

On day one of 2018, her experience exposed the colorism that dark skinned women have long faced; what’s interesting about this exchange is that Young Hollywood and Amara La Negra are just as Latinx as the other; Amara is Afro-Latina, and Young Hollywood is a white passing mestizo Latino. While they both shared the same rich culture, her skin color and hair made him not only question her latinidad, but also implied that her features were not beautiful nor elegant.

“Not all Latinas look like J.Lo, or Sofia Vergara, or Shakira...so, where are the women that look like myself?”

Afrolatinidad is hardly represented at all on television. Although some of our favorite actors are Afro-Latinx, their latinidad is often erased, as they are mainly cast as African Americans, never as Latinx. Spanish language telenovelas cast only the whitest actors for their shows, in fact, their characters could easier pass for Italians rather than an actual Latinx - Black, mestizo, or otherwise.

On top of hardly being represented, Afro-Latinx people often must deal with racism and colorism from people within their own culture, and because the beauty standard says that “white is right”, and that they must mejorar la raza, sometimes they seek to erase their blackness altogether...ahem.

Just seen this on my IG feed and I swear, I hope I run into Sammy Sosa because I need to ask him a few questions. pic.twitter.com/QGRZbW8a4F — Erika Fernandez (@CurlsAndSports) November 7, 2017

Amara La Negra directly challenges the European beauty standard by embracing and celebrating her dark skin, natural hair, and her shapely figure. 2018 is sure to be an exciting year for her, as the Dominican dime-piece has signed a multi-album record deal with Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and BMG, only one day after the L&HH premiere.