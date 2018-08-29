Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer To Join 'Will & Grace' As Guest Stars This Season

The “Will & Grace” cast welcomed guest stars Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver and Adam Rippon to the set this week, giving fans a sneak peek at its upcoming season with an adorable group photo.

The creative team behind the hit NBC sitcom, which is entering the second season of its revival, shared the snapshot in a tweet Tuesday, showing Bomer, Driver and Rippon posing with series regulars Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack.

“All of our gay dreams are coming true!” the tweet said.

Rippon, meanwhile, retweeted the image with his own cheeky take.

Bomer will portray a TV news anchor who becomes a love interest for Will (McCormack), while Olympic figure skater Rippon will appear as himself, according to The Wrap.

Driver will reprise her role as Lorraine Finster, the nemesis and stepdaughter of Karen (Megan Mullally).

Other stars slated to appear in the new season include David Schwimmer, who will recur as a love interest for Grace (Messing), as well as Alec Baldwin and Chelsea Handler.

The show originally aired from 1998 to 2006 and was brought back in 2017, part of a wave of revivals that includes the now-canceled “Roseanne” on ABC and “Murphy Brown” on CBS. The revived series scored two Emmy nominations in July.

Max Mutchnick, who co-created “Will & Grace” with David Kohan, said he hoped to “open up the series this year.”

“Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling,” he told Deadline in June. “Now, we need to move forward.”