Will Digital Land Be Worth As Much As Its Physical Counterpart?

We live in a world of limitations. We have the laws of gravity that state we, as humans, cannot fly without machinery. We have lines drawn on a map that dictate whether we can go somewhere freely or if we’ll need paperwork to cross a border. And governments and corporations have secured massive portions of the available land in this world and have dictated how and when it will be accessed.

But with the advent of the digital world, what would happen if we decided to rewrite these limitations?

We saw in 2016 how PokemonGo, a relatively rudimentary form of augmented reality, or AR, was able to add a fantastical layer to our mundane activities by introducing pocket monsters to our world. Suddenly millions of people were crowding shopping malls and city centers for the chance to experience this new way of viewing the world. And that was only one tiny layer of reality being tweaked. AR has the potential to alter almost everything we see.

And a company that is betting on this new digital frontier is Arcona. They’re an AR company that is going to build a digital layer to our physical world, thereby creating a second version of our planet that can be altered in any number of ways. For instance, we’ve all seen Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. In those movies you have tourists who travel to an island to see dinosaurs behind glass and wire enclosures. But who is to say that we couldn’t have a Jurassic Park in Europe, or Asia, or middle America?

With augmented reality, your imagination is the only limitation you’ll encounter. And Arcona believes that this is the next big frontier.

Endless Possibilities

As I just mentioned, the only thing that it would take to launch a virtual theme park anywhere in the world are some HoloLens or AR headsets, some programmers, and time. But everything is already available in terms of technology required.

Thus, if you think about it, not only can you create anything your mind can imagine, you can also bring that to anyone anywhere. Meaning that a child in India doesn’t have to dream about seeing the Grand Canyon one day, they could put on a headset and see in front of them as if they were standing on the edge of the north rim.

Similarly, we’ve seen groups like Universal Studios spend 10’s of millions of dollars to create the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Disney this year will be opening their Pandora themed amusement park. But both of these parks are still rooted in our physical world and still can only present the visitor with what the architects and engineers can create. But with AR, instead of flashing lights and smoke machines, you could make magic appear before your visitors eyes, or have creatures like dragons go swooping overhead. The level of immersion would immediately increase by several factors.

A Platform For Others

And that’s where Arcona comes in. They realize that the main limitation for this new world is the access to the technology and the unified platform to serve it with. Thus, they’re creating an entire digital layer to our earth, with similar features and landscapes and then allowing digital pioneers to come to their world and purchase land, develop it, and build whatever dreamlike worlds they can imagine.

This means that soon, a child could be walking through Central Park, could put on an AR headset and be transported to a land of flying cars, alien visitors, and laser blasters.

But building this digital world and the technology to allow engineers to build in their platform won’t be cheap. And to facilitate these costs, Arcona is going to hold an ICO, or initial coin offering. With this ICO they will sell their tokens, which will then be used as currency in their digital world, to the general public. This will allow the holders of these tokens to stake claims in this new digital layer of our world. They’ll also be able to vote on which cities and regions get developed first.