He's Baaaack! Will Ferrell Does Nostalgic Turn As Dumb-As-A-Post George Dubya On 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” alum Will Ferrell returned to his old stomping grounds to remind us that no matter how bad things get, we really don’t want to return to the days of George W. Bush.

Ferrell, reprising his old role as Bush in “SNL’s” cold open, addresses his fellow Americans from a fake Oval Office he has constructed in his basement. HIs approval rating is at an “all time high” because “Donny Q. Trump’s” is in the toilet and “I’m suddenly popular A.F.,” he notes.

But “I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that i was really bad — like historically not good,” Ferrell/Bush points out. “I get why you don’t like this current guy. Heck, I voted for Jill Stein all the way ... [but] don’t forget we’re still in two different wars that I started. What has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy.”

And while he’s no “economer,” he knows the stock market was “no bueno” when he was in the White House.

Like Trump, Bush won the election, “despite losing the popular vote,” says Ferrell. “Though back in my day we didn’t let the Russians rig our elections,” he adds. “We used the Supreme Court — like Americans.”

Cue Leslie Jones as Condoleezza Rice so the pair can sing their version of “Those Were the Days” from “All in the Family:”

“Boy the way the game was played, everybody knew their place.

Cheney shot a guy in the face , the housing market went to hell.

Nazis kept it to themselves, Bin Laden was live and well.

Those were the days.”