Will Ferrell Makes TV Plea For LeBron James To Run For President

Will Ferrell really wants LeBron James to make a play for the White House.

On Wednesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the actor recalled how he recently bumped into the Cleveland Cavaliers star at a Boston hotel gym ― and encouraged him to run for office.

“You’re from the Midwest, you’re very famous, you’re very popular, and you’re very articulate, please run for office,” Ferrell reportedly told James.

On Meyers’ show, Ferrell stared intently into the camera and doubled down on his plea. “LeBron, I’m telling you now. We need you,” he said.

The “Daddy’s Home” lead appeared uncharacteristically serious with his appeal for James to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. He couldn’t help make light of the situation soon after, however, by trying to score some free shoes as part of a joke that ran throughout the segment.