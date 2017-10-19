Will Ferrell Plays A Smartphone-Addicted Dad In These Eye-Opening PSAs

In the age of smartphones, it can be hard to unplug and be present in the moment.
Common Sense Media enlisted Will Ferrell to encourage parents and kids to put their phones away when they’re spending time together. The actor and comedian appears in a series of PSAs about the importance of having a #DeviceFreeDinner as a family.
Starring Ferrell as a distracted dad, the videos show the comical side of smartphone addiction but also highlight the dark reality of how it can affect family dynamics. Watch the #DeviceFreeDinner PSAs above and below.
Photo Series Shows Kids Enjoying Childhood Without Technology
