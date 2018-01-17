Will Ferrell Interrupts Roger Federer Interview, Goes Full Ron Burgundy

Don’t act like you’re not impressed.
Will Ferrell served up some humor when he interrupted a post-match TV interview at the Australian Open tennis tournament on Sunday.
Ferrell revived his role of Ron Burgundy from the “Anchorman” movies to crash Roger Federer’s on-court chat with former player John McEnroe.
“In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, it’s great to be here with two tennis legends ― Roger Federer and John Macintosh,” joked Ferrell, intentionally bumbling McEnroe’s name.
Ferrell as Burgundy proceeded to ask Federer a series of bizarre questions about gazelles, vampires, witches and wombat meat.
Most people on Twitter appeared to enjoy the lighthearted exchange: