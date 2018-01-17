Will Ferrell Interrupts Roger Federer Interview, Goes Full Ron Burgundy

Don’t act like you’re not impressed.

Will Ferrell served up some humor when he interrupted a post-match TV interview at the Australian Open tennis tournament on Sunday.

Ferrell revived his role of Ron Burgundy from the “Anchorman” movies to crash Roger Federer’s on-court chat with former player John McEnroe.

“In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, it’s great to be here with two tennis legends ― Roger Federer and John Macintosh,” joked Ferrell, intentionally bumbling McEnroe’s name.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?"



Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions... 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Ferrell as Burgundy proceeded to ask Federer a series of bizarre questions about gazelles, vampires, witches and wombat meat.

Most people on Twitter appeared to enjoy the lighthearted exchange:

Will Ferrell on court asking 'ageless' Federer if he is a witch or a vampire, and if he has ever tasted wombat meat. Surreal. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 16, 2018

Gotta love Ron Burgundy aka Will Ferrell, my favourite actor 😍 #7Tennis #AusOpen — Jake Bozinovski 🐝⚫️⚪️ (@k1ngb0y14) January 16, 2018

😂😂😂👍👍👍 Best post match interview — Andrew Choreographer (@MTVDancer) January 16, 2018