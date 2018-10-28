Will Ferrell Seen Knocking On Doors In Georgia While Campaigning For Stacey Abrams

Some Georgia voters got a surprise last week when they opened their doors to find comedian Will Ferrell campaign for the state’s Democratic candidates.

The “Anchorman” actor went door to door to encourage citizens of the Peach State to vote for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams in the midterm elections while also recruiting college students to volunteer for her campaign.

A video posted on Stacey Abrams’ Facebook page Friday shows Ferrell handing out stickers for her campaign at Kennesaw State University.

“We’re gonna win by knocking on doors,” Ferrell can be heard telling students in the video. “All the doors.”

Ferrell has been an outspoken Democrat for years. He endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 presidential election before switching his support to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

His wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that the couple planned to get out the vote in Georgia for Abrams, whose race against Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) has been closely watched at the national level.

“We keep asking ourselves, how can we help? What can we do locally being in California? Should we be knocking on doors?” Paulin-Ferrell said. “So we’re going to go knock on doors for Stacey Abrams. You never know in Hollywood if it helps or hurts, but we’re trying get out the vote and drive people to the polls.”