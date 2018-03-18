NBC Renews ‘Will & Grace’ Revival For A Third Season

The gang is staying in town.

The cast of “Will & Grace” announced Saturday that NBC had renewed their show for a third season. Eric McCormack, alongside Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, shared the good news with audiences in Los Angeles attending the annual PaleyFest, which honors current and former TV favorites.

In addition to a third season, NBC will also extend Season 2 from 13 to 18 episodes. Season 3 also will have 18 episodes.

Jennifer Jason Leigh, we’ve got a SEASON THREE! (AND more episodes for Season 2!) #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/7jbVXfLtDx — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) March 18, 2018

The announcement comes early in the revival’s lifespan ― the show hasn’t even wrapped the first season of its return, which will air through April 5. Season 2 will debut this fall, and the third season starts a year later, according to Deadline. That will bring the total number of “Will & Grace” seasons to 11 (the show previously ran on NBC from September 1998 to May 2006).

“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of ‘Will & Grace,’ and 23 more episodes is music to my ears” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement, according to EW.