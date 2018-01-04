Will Hackers Accidentally Make The Internet Safer?

Cyber security is more than just unique passwords or avoiding connecting to insecure networks. It may even be shocking to see just how close behind hackers can be, but the truth is that none of us is very far from the possibility of an attack. Any account is vulnerable, from your banking apps to your online retail profiles.

As consumers, we expect our favorite online vendors to keep their security up to date; it comes alongside terms and conditions, after all. But the simple truth is that no one’s information is truly safe on the web. With computing and connectivity power growing exponentially every year, cyber criminals are just one step behind the latest security upgrades.

Some of us may already understand the tremendous risks that come along with protecting sensitive information online. Many users take advantage of VPNs, virtual private networks, to keep themselves safe. Relying on technology that creates a secure network while already using a public network, VPNs are a popular means of creating a virtual peer-to-peer connection. But even with access to VPNs, no one is really out of reach from a data breach.

The solution to the security problem lies with blockchain technology. Emerging in 2009 to support privacy with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, blockchain creates a a custom key for users; a key that is nearly impossible to hack. Blockchain technology will take the trust out of the equation of cyber security. The data silos like Google and Facebook will no longer be able to store big banks of data and therefore will no longer be a top target for cyber criminals.

By encouraging a decentralized web- a web that doesn’t rely on giants like Google and Facebook to protect our information, blockchain will completely change the way we view our data. Users will “own” their data, and by extension, will become responsible for their data. Major breaches that affect millions of users all at once will become a thing of the past. Instead of hackers targeting large servers with access to millions of people’s data, they will have to move on to attacking individual users, and with a much lower likelihood of success.

But here’s the real kicker: security and commerce have a symbiotic relationship. The threat of cyber attack is so real and imminent that entire companies have built their platform on protecting clients; mainly their big ticket clients. Security software needs cyber threats to make money, and companies rely on security software to protect them and their clients. Blockchain is a present solution, but how quickly it can be implemented is anyone’s guess.