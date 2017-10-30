Will Nikki Haley's Tears Flow Into a River of Compassion for Congo?

The tears were hardly dry on the face of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s face when rioting broke out the provincial capitol of Goma in the ironically named Democratic Republic of Congo. Nine people were killed early this morning, including at least one policeman, as residents protested the regime of strongman Joseph Kabila. 4 AM cell-phone photos from Goma and the Rwanda border town of Gisenyi reveal the carnage of victims lying in pools of blood, but they are too graphic to post here. According to Radio Okapi, protesters resisted the police for at least five hours. “Overwhelmed, the police had to appeal to the regular Congolese Army (FARDC) for reinforcement. The UN operates Radio Okapi, and its account of wounded and dead are in conflict with local witnesses.

Haley was in DRC last week to meet with Kabila. According to reports from the Agence France-Presse (AFP), and other sources, Haley told Kabila to hold elections in 2018 if he wants to count on American backing. Kabila has a target date of 2019, which will not hold, given past promises and obfuscations. His term expired December 16, 2016.

"For every day which goes by without holding elections, a woman is raped, a child has an unwanted pregnancy, children are inducted by armed groups," Haley said.

We can only hope that the recent bloody news from Goma, combined with Haley’s emotional visit to the Mungote Camp in Kitchanga, translates into a river of compassion. News reports in the US mainstream focused on Haley’s difficult visit with rape survivors and her first-hand look at the atrocious conditions in an IDP camp of 15,000 located 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Goma. Haley also traveled to to Ethiopia and South Sudan, where she met with President Salva Kiir. Congo was the final stop on Ambassador Haley's visit.

As someone who has visited similar camps, I can tell you that there is no way one can leave and forget. What has been seen cannot be unseen, even with the passage of years. The photos I took from 2009-2012 look much like the photos that were released by Haley’s team.

Georgianne Nienaber Malnourished Congolese child near Goma, 2009. Nothing Changes.

We can cry all we want, but where is the drive to do something constructive? Before her visit to Congo, Haley was certainly aware of the failure of UN peacekeepers to accomplish anything meaningful. In fact, the UN’s heavily fortified compound sits in the middle of Goma and the UN seemed oblivious to the violence.

Ambassador Haley did not mince words in her remarks about the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this year. “The UN peacekeeping mission is mandated to partner with the government,” Haley said.

“In other words, the U.N. is aiding a government that is inflicting predatory behavior against its own people. We should have the decency and common sense to end this.”

The Obama administration did nothing but enable Kabila by turning a blind eye to atrocity. An American UN fact-finding expert was killed on Obama’s watch and it caused barely a ripple here in the USA. The body of Michael Sharp was found in a shallow grave along with that of fellow investigator Zaida Catalan. The two were researching atrocities that occurred in in Kasai Province after Mwami (Chief) Kamwina Nsapu was murdered. Independent investigations link the murders to the Kabila regime.

In the waning days of the Obama administration, a bipartisan letter sent by six Congressmen and women was ignored by the President. The letter is signed by Christopher (Chris) Smith, Chairman of House Subcommittee on Africa, Edward (Ed) Royce, Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Karen Bass, ranking member of House Subcommittee on Africa, and Eliot Engel, ranking member of House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Karen Bass and Eliot Engel are members of the Democratic Party. Chris Smith and Ed Royce are Republicans. Royce is currently an advisor to President Donald Trump. Congressman Royce announced his support for Trump in May 2016.

The letter urges five specific actions that have teeth and require the cooperation of the European Union. Item 4 suggests that if Treasury finds any reasonable grounds for money laundering operations “with regard to the illicit financial activities of DRC government officials,” then Treasury should direct US financial institutions and financial agencies to invoke Section 311 of the Patriot Act. This would put the Patriot act to good use.

Follow the Kabila family’s net worth and discover a roadmap to money laundering and corruption. What is seen is only the tip of an iceberg that glitters with precious metals. Kabila’s family controls more than 120 permits in gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt and other minerals. This, in a country where World Bank data show that nearly two-thirds of the 77 million people live on less than $1.90 per day.

The Washington Post suggested that Haley is a “shadow Secretary of State” in an article analyzing her African trip. She does seem to have a close relationship with President Trump and tried to call him while in the field, but cell coverage was spotty, according to the Post.

Haley’s Twitter posts speak volumes about her intent when she speaks with Trump this week.

"It's not a democracy unless the ppls voices are heard.We won't condone elections being put off any longer."Amb Haley on meeting Pres Kabila pic.twitter.com/6nyPFEq5oL — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 29, 2017

I remain friends with many Congolese living in and out of the camps. My Facebook page lit up with posts from friends filled with hope while Haley was in DRC.

This comment sums up the feeling of many.

“Not every one will have a chance to be where Nikki is these days...i hope she will se the pain and suffering of congoles and feel the pain of those women and kids...if she felt that she will describe it to her President.we hope this region will stand up again and people will be free in there country...she should feel that pain as a woman...”

Judging by her tears, Haley felt the pain. Now, she must transfer that compassion to President Trump.