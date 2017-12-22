Will Russia seize its chance to become the new cryptocurrency haven?

Lately, a lot of successful blockchain projects come from Russia or at least have Russian developers on board. At the same time, Russian officials are notorious for their rigid position on cryptocurrencies. Even those politicians who are in favour of legalising cryptocurrencies advocate firm state regulation.

In an interview with the CTO of SibCoin, Ivan Rublev we endeavoured to peek into the harsh reality of Russian cryptoscene and explore hopes and fears of the local community.

This year Kremlin has shown outstanding interest in cryptoscene. Key officials, including Mr. Putin himself, have made a number of ambiguous statements. What do you think is actually going on and should we expect some real steps toward regulating crypto shortly?

Yes, this year was really interesting like that. We’ve heard some politicians suggesting taxation of mining and registering all crypto enthusiasts while others are suggesting full and almost unconditional legalisation of cryptocurrencies. But we are not alarmed by this multitude of statements just yet. We’re approaching the election year, and frankly, I do not expect any major laws being adopted in such a sophisticated sphere as blockchain industry at this particular time.

What happens in late 2018 though only time can tell.

If cryptocurrencies will indeed fall under regulation in the future, what shall it be like in your opinion? And what would you prefer it to be?

The only reasonable way to regulate cryptocurrencies is to give people as much freedom as they can take without jeopardising national security.

It is obvious that cryptocurrencies are not any more dangerous and “dirty” than conventional cash. They both carry value and help people conveniently transfer it. Cryptocurrencies just do it better. If cryptoactivity is stifled in Russia, I fear that it will only hurt the country in the long run.

And what is it like in Russia right now? Would you say that Russia is more welcoming to crypto than it used to be?

Russia is still lagging behind when it comes to the official acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

But we believe that the advance of cryptocurrencies is absolutely inevitable. People will use them, and all governments will have to deal with it.

A few months earlier Presidential Administration announced the possibility of a CryptoRuble being issued. What do you think about this initiative?

CryptoRuble, as it was initially designed, is a stillborn cryptocurrency. You can not create a cryptocurrency which is neither private nor decentralised and is heavily taxed by the state and still expect people to use it. I am sure people will keep using the existing cryptocurrencies which are already popular in Russia: Bitcoin, Ethereum, SibCoin.

And how would you explain the phenomena of the small local coin? It’s probably the only regional cryptocurrency that has outgrown its niche and went big.

We were all staunch supporters of the decentralised economy but understood well that many Russians could not get involved in it because there’s no local coinable to engage them on a grassroots level and provide utility in everyday life.