Will Smith Explains Why He Can't Watch Himself On 'The Fresh Prince'

Will Smith was so fresh on the entertainment scene when he was starring in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that it’s hard for him to go back and watch the beloved 1990s sitcom.

The actor opened up about what makes the TV series so cringeworthy for him during a recently taped appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

“It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else’s lines,” Smith said. “If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I’m mouthing other people’s lines. It’s terrible and I can’t bear to watch it.”

Smith, 49, also talked about a “Fresh Prince” reunion, telling Norton, “Man, I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one now ― I’m nearly 50!”

As the internet pointed out earlier this year, Smith looked a whole lot like Uncle Phil (played by the late actor James Avery) in this photo of Smith bungee jumping:

Though it’s not clear if a “Fresh Prince” reunion will be in the works anytime soon, former co-stars Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff recently had a reunion of their own.