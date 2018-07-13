Leave it to movie star Will Smith to make a big production of the “In My Feelings” challenge.

The “I Am Legend” actor on Thursday became one of the latest celebrities to submit his dance take to Drake’s “In My Feelings” ― and it’s legendary.

Smith climbed a tower of the Chain Bridge in Budapest and busted his moves with a panoramic view provided by what seems to be a drone camera.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:25am PDT