Will Smith Climbs Bridge To Slay 'In My Feelings' Challenge

We get the feeling no one can top this.
By Ron Dicker

Leave it to movie star Will Smith to make a big production of the “In My Feelings” challenge.

The “I Am Legend” actor on Thursday became one of the latest celebrities to submit his dance take to Drake’s “In My Feelings” ― and it’s legendary.

Smith climbed a tower of the Chain Bridge in Budapest and busted his moves with a panoramic view provided by what seems to be a drone camera. 

“I was TERRIFIED up there,” he wrote. “That’s why my dance moves is all stiff!”

