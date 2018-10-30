Will Smith Agrees Jada Pinkett Smith’s 40th Birthday Party Was ‘Ridiculous Display’ Of His Ego

Planning Jada Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday party was the “most ridiculous display” of his ego, Will Smith admitted during a new episode of Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” series.

The Hollywood power couple, who has been married for over two decades, opened up even more about their marriage and family on Monday’s Facebook Watch episode. The show also features the couple’s daughter, Willow Smith, and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

During the episode, Smith, 50, asked Pinkett Smith, 47, about the hardest time in their marriage.

Turning 40 was a “turning point,” Pinkett Smith answered. “That’s when I had a midlife crisis.”

“Yeah, your 40th birthday was my low point,” Smith agreed.

Smith explained he began planning for Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday shortly after she turned 37. He had hired a documentary team, secured celebrity performances by the likes of Mary J. Blige, and uncovered never-before-heard tapes of Pinkett Smith’s grandmother’s voice, which he played during the birthday bash.

“Her 40th birthday was going to be my thing,” he reflected. “It was going to be my deepest, most beautiful proclamation of love.”

Smith said he later realized she was “having a really difficult emotional time” as recordings of her grandmother played before their guests.

“She told me that the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego,” Smith added. Later in the episode Pinkett Smith said she had “just wanted to have intimate time.”

“To this day I know I was crushed, because it was true,” he said. “It wasn’t a party for her.”

Later in the episode, Smith also addressed the countless divorce rumors the couple has faced throughout the years.

″Divorce was never even an option,” he said. “I was reading in the tabloids that we were getting divorced...”