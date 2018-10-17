Will Smith Made Jada Pinkett Smith Cry For '45 Days Straight'

Pinkett Smith echoed her husband ― err, life partner ― and said splitting up is simply not an option.

“We are family. That’s never going down,” said Pinkett Smith, 46, during a June appearance on “Sway in the Morning.” “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage, relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter.”

She added: “All that relationship [stuff] and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life ― period.”