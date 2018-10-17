Will Smith Made Jada Pinkett Smith Cry For '45 Days Straight'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for over two decades.
Though the self-proclaimed “life partners” have said there are “no deal-breakers” in their relationship, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been hard times.
“There was a period where Mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight,” Will said in a sneak peak of an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, “Red Table Talk.” “I started keeping a diary.”
Pinkett Smith nodded in agreement, adding, “You missed some days,” while their daughter, Willow, simply said, “Damn.”
“I think that’s the worst I ever felt in our marriage,” Smith said of the difficult time. “I was failing miserably.”
The couple regularly discuss their marriage during press appearances. Will made headlines in July, when he said he and his wife “don’t even say we’re married anymore.”
“We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” he said on an episode of Tidal’s “Rap Radar” podcast.
“There’s no deal-breakers,” added Smith, 50. “There’s nothing she could do ― ever ― nothing would break our relationship. She has my support until death and it feels so good to get to that space.”
Pinkett Smith echoed her husband ― err, life partner ― and said splitting up is simply not an option.
“We are family. That’s never going down,” said Pinkett Smith, 46, during a June appearance on “Sway in the Morning.” “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage, relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter.”
She added: “All that relationship [stuff] and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life ― period.”