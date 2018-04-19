Will Smith Does A Bonkers Impression Of Michael Jackson

Some moments in life just stick with you ― meeting Michael Jackson for the first time in a utility closet at the BET Awards would be one.

That actually happened to actor Will Smith, who memorably impersonates the King of Pop during their odd encounter in a video he posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Smith recalled panicking that he would not meet his idol that day. Then he got shoved into the closet and the rest is history ― a really weird and funny history with Suge Knight playing a pivotal role.