Will Smith Created The Best Instagram Hype For The Eagles' Super Bowl

No one is more prepared for the Super Bowl than the Fresh Prince.

Will Smith returned to his roots on Sunday with a short film to create some hype for the Philadelphia Eagles’ big night.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

In case you forgot, Smith is from West Philadelphia, born and raised. The “Fresh Prince” star is clearly rooting for his hometown team to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history. The video above depicts a montage of game-day preparation scored to the theme song of the city’s other famous athlete, Rocky Balboa.

Smith got ready with his special Eagles merchandise, keychain included, and watched a little pregame analysis, which is a roller coaster of emotion. His game face is more than a little intimidating with Bill Conti’s classic “Gonna Fly Now” playing in the background.