02/07/2018 04:39 am ET

Will Smith Expertly Trolls Son Jaden, Recreates His 'Icon' Music Video

By Lee Moran

Will Smith indulged in some good-natured trolling to celebrate his son Jaden Smith hitting 100 million Spotify streams.

Jaden Smith hit the landmark total for debut studio album, “SYRE,” earlier this month. To mark the momentous occasion, his proud pops recreated the music video for his single “Icon.” He shared the video to Instagram late Tuesday:

Will Smith donned similar clothes for the parody clip as his son did for the original. There was one slight difference, however: Smith sr. wore slippers instead of sneakers. Parents just don’t understand…

Check it out above, and see how it compares to Jaden Smith’s original below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
