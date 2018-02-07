Will Smith Expertly Trolls Son Jaden, Recreates His 'Icon' Music Video

Will Smith indulged in some good-natured trolling to celebrate his son Jaden Smith hitting 100 million Spotify streams.

Jaden Smith hit the landmark total for debut studio album, “SYRE,” earlier this month. To mark the momentous occasion, his proud pops recreated the music video for his single “Icon.” He shared the video to Instagram late Tuesday:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 6, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

Will Smith donned similar clothes for the parody clip as his son did for the original. There was one slight difference, however: Smith sr. wore slippers instead of sneakers. Parents just don’t understand…