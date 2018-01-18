ENTERTAINMENT
Will Smith Needs His Own Nature Documentary Series Right Now

Watch out, David AttenboroughWill Smith may be after your job.

The movie star amusingly narrated his trip to Featherdale Wildlife Park near Sydney, Australia, this week and totally nailed it:

Smith, who is in Australia promoting his new Netflix movie “Bright,” later joked about an adorable wombat being the newest member of his family.

In a second video (below), Smith looked on as a snake wrapped itself around comedian Natalie Tran’s neck. He then had a somewhat one-sided conversation with a koala.

If rapper Snoop Dogg can (kind of) get his own nature documentary series, then why not Smith?

Watch this space.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
