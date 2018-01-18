Will Smith Needs His Own Nature Documentary Series Right Now

Watch out, David Attenborough. Will Smith may be after your job.

The movie star amusingly narrated his trip to Featherdale Wildlife Park near Sydney, Australia, this week and totally nailed it:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

Smith, who is in Australia promoting his new Netflix movie “Bright,” later joked about an adorable wombat being the newest member of his family.

In a second video (below), Smith looked on as a snake wrapped itself around comedian Natalie Tran’s neck. He then had a somewhat one-sided conversation with a koala.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 17, 2018 at 10:38pm PST

If rapper Snoop Dogg can (kind of) get his own nature documentary series, then why not Smith?