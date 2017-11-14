Will The Solution Become The Problem?

There is a big buzz in Denver about competing to win Amazon’s search for its second headquarters. It would reportedly bring in as many as 50,000 jobs and lots of other perks to the city. The competition is stiff and the bids are creative, with each city adding incentives that might make it stand out as the winner. I don’t know enough about the specifics and long term impact to understand whether it would be good for my hometown of Denver or not. What it reminds me of, however, is that sometimes the very thing we pursue as a solution, later becomes the problem. With Denver already booming, it’s easy to imagine that if we do secure the Amazon headquarters, five years from now, Denver residents will look back and say it had a major impact on problems related to worsening traffic, housing shortages and a general strain on the city’s infrastructure. Any win can predictably have its downside too.

Have you experienced getting what you thought was your dream job and later found that the impossible-to-please boss became your biggest problem? Or, a relationship that starts off to be amazing, ends in a horrific break-up, heartache or divorce? What about the client you worked so hard to get – who over time, turns out to be the biggest drain on your time and energy?