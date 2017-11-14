Will The Solution Become The Problem?

There is a big buzz in Denver about competing to win Amazon’s search for its second headquarters. It would reportedly bring in as many as 50,000 jobs and lots of other perks to the city. The competition is stiff and the bids are creative, with each city adding incentives that might make it stand out as the winner. I don’t know enough about the specifics and long term impact to understand whether it would be good for my hometown of Denver or not. What it reminds me of, however, is that sometimes the very thing we pursue as a solution, later becomes the problem. With Denver already booming, it’s easy to imagine that if we do secure the Amazon headquarters, five years from now, Denver residents will look back and say it had a major impact on problems related to worsening traffic, housing shortages and a general strain on the city’s infrastructure. Any win can predictably have its downside too.
Have you experienced getting what you thought was your dream job and later found that the impossible-to-please boss became your biggest problem? Or, a relationship that starts off to be amazing, ends in a horrific break-up, heartache or divorce? What about the client you worked so hard to get – who over time, turns out to be the biggest drain on your time and energy?
We often want life to have a set point of permanency where all that is well, stays well. We want to celebrate our wins, check the box and move on to the next thing. While it’s wonderful when that occasionally happens, there is an ebb and flow to life that asks us to be fluid in the way we experience things. We can be grateful for things in our life that are feeling good today, without tightening our grip on them in the hope of it not changing or leaving us. Jobs may come and go, relationships may come and go, solutions may come and go. Throughout it all, we can trust in our ability to weather the changes and evolve. Instead of seeing a job, a title or a person as our rock of stability, we can count on ourselves to attract and create new solutions as needed. We can choose to trust that we are moving in a positive direction, even when there are what appear to be detours along the way.
