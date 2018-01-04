Will the U.S. Chamber continue to fight the EPA’s endangerment finding in 2018?

When the U.S. Chamber of Commerce rolls out its policy priorities for 2018, it will reveal whether or not it will continue to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency’s science-based endangerment finding for greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

The U.S. Chamber will roll out its policy priorities for the new year on January 10, when the group’s president and CEO Thomas J. Donahue will deliver his 2018 State of American Business Address. Donahue’s annual address comes at a time when the U.S. Chamber faces a growing rift with its members that, unlike the Chamber, support the Paris climate agreement.

One of the U.S. Chamber’s policy priorities for 2017 was to “Oppose EPA efforts to regulate greenhouse gases under the existing Clean Air Act, including the endangerment finding.”

This wasn’t a new position that the U.S. Chamber adopted in anticipation of the incoming Trump administration. The U.S. Chamber opposed the endangerment finding in its policy priorities in every year from 2010 to 2017.

The EPA’s 2009 science-based endangerment finding confirmed that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change “threaten the public health and welfare of current and future generations.” It also empowered the EPA to limit these harmful emissions under the Clean Air Act, in accordance with a landmark 2007 Supreme Court decision.

Leading members of the U.S. Chamber currently include fossil fuel and utility interests, such as Peabody Energy and Southern Company, that have long denied established climate science and fought against EPA limits on carbon dioxide emissions. But the U.S. Chamber’s controversial positions on climate science and policy have also led some major corporations to leave the industry group, including Apple, Nike, and the electric utilities PG&E, PNM and Exelon.

The election of Donald Trump as president seemed to signal an opening for the U.S. Chamber and its backers in the fossil fuel and utility industries.

“Will your administration review the Obama administration’s finding that carbon dioxide endangers public health and welfare, also known as the ‘endangerment finding’?,” the fossil fuel industry-backed American Energy Alliance asked then-presidential candidate Trump in 2016.

“Yes,” Trump responded.

But shortly after Trump’s inauguration, a senior energy official at the U.S. Chamber warned that any effort to rescind the EPA’s endangerment finding could prove to be “huge, huge buzzsaw” politically for the new administration.

“There’s going to be hell to pay from, you know, soccer moms and soccer dads all throughout the country,” said Christopher Guith, a senior vice president for policy at the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, at an event in the coal state of Kentucky. “People who probably voted for Donald Trump.”

A spokesperson then told E&E News that Guith’s remarks were “based on a political analysis of the situation,” and did not represent the U.S. Chamber’s official policy on the issue.

The U.S. Chamber – or at least several of its members – also likely had a front row seat as industry members of the American Legislative Exchange Council recently killed a draft policy resolution that would have called on the Trump administration to reconsider the endangerment finding. Rob Engstrom, a senior vice president and national political director for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, serves on ALEC’s Private Enterprise Advisory Council.

Among the companies that opposed the ALEC resolution were U.S. Chamber members, including Chevron and ExxonMobil. They also included the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), which have worked with the U.S. Chamber and other industry groups to oppose EPA limits on carbon dioxide emissions since as far back as the 1990s. A letter to ALEC signed by Chevron, EEI, NRECA, and others stopped short of defending climate science, and voiced concerns that industry could be exposed to climate-related lawsuits if the endangerment finding were overturned.

Will Chevron, ExxonMobil, EEI, NRECA, and others similarly call on the U.S. Chamber to leave opposing the endangerment finding out of its policy priorities for 2018?

In 2017, EEI, NRECA, and the U.S. Chamber were among the industry associations that called on the Trump administration to replace Obama-era EPA limits on carbon dioxide emissions, known as the Clean Power Plan, with a weaker regulation. They stopped short of calling on Trump’s EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, to target the endangerment finding, at least publicly.