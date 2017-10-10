Will You Please Connect Me with Steve Bannon's Room?

Sometimes a journalist tries the most basic research tactics, and they pay off.

That's what happened to Colorado Springs' KRDO reporter Chase Golightly last week when he went to the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs in search of right-wing political strategist Steve Bannon.

Golightly went to the hotel, hung around a for a bit, but didn't see Bannon. He interviewed staff, who wouldn't confirm anything. He spoke with guests and workers.

Finally he got the idea to call the front desk. He phoned up the hotel, asked for Bannon, and bingo, the notorious Breitbart editor and former Trump adviser was on the line.

Unfortunately, Bannon apparently hung up on Golightly, but confirmation positive. Bannon was at the conference, sponsored by the Council for National Policy.

It's one of the details you'll enjoy in Golightly's piece last week about Bannon's presence in Colorado. He takes you through the steps he took to try to find the elusive Bannon.

Unfortunately, Golightly didn't return an email and call seeking comment, but perhaps he's just seeing what it feels like to be Bannon. So I don't hold it against him.

The bigger praise goes to The Denver Post's Mark Matthews, with help from John Frank, who broke the story that Bannon was somewhere in Colorado and, more importantly, had been talking to Tom Tancredo about his possible run for governor.

But without slighting The Post, it's great to see aggressive and entertaining journalism from KRDO TV's Golightly.