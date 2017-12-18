The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their Christmas card on Monday and it’s guaranteed to fill your heart with glee.

Prince William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are all smiles in the adorable family photo, which Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson shot earlier this year at Kensington Palace.

There are so many things to love about the picture, from the color coordination and Kate’s chic suit to Prince George’s favorite little pair of navy shorts. And we can’t quite get over how much Princess Charlotte looks like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth:

Handout via Getty Images Happy holidays!

Shortly after releasing the portrait, Kensington Palace also announced where Princess Charlotte will attend nursery school in the new year.

Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

The Willcocks Nursery School has said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January." — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

The new year will be an exciting one for the family, as Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child in April.

Take a look below at some of their past Christmas cards:

