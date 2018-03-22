Windowpane Trousers Are The Spring Trend You Didn't Know You Needed

We’ve got a few trends we’re pretty obsessed with this spring; kitten heels, flouncy wrap tops, and the more flattering option to last fall’s paper bag trend, high-waisted pants.
But there’s always room for more. Lately it seems windowpane trousers are popping up everywhere, on the streets and in stores. A trendy patterned pant may not feel like something easy to drop into the mix, but windowpane is a pattern that can seamlessly blend into your work and casual wardrobe without disrupting your style.
Step away from the basic black pant and add some windowpane into your spring wardrobe with these 10 options:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.