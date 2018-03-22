HUFFPOST FINDS
03/22/2018 12:26 pm ET

Windowpane Trousers Are The Spring Trend You Didn't Know You Needed

Swap out your basic black pant for this flattering trouser.
By Amanda Pena

We’ve got a few trends we’re pretty obsessed with this spring; kitten heels, flouncy wrap tops, and the more flattering option to last fall’s paper bag trend, high-waisted pants.

But there’s always room for more. Lately it seems windowpane trousers are popping up everywhere, on the streets and in stores. A trendy patterned pant may not feel like something easy to drop into the mix, but windowpane is a pattern that can seamlessly blend into your work and casual wardrobe without disrupting your style.

Step away from the basic black pant and add some windowpane into your spring wardrobe with these 10 options:

  • Emmett Wide-Leg Crop Pants In Windowpane
    Madewell
    Get them here.
  • ASOS Grid Check Tailored Tapered Pants
    ASOS
    Get them here.
  • Topshop Windowpane Plaid Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • UO Windowpane Plaid Kick Flare Pant
    Urban Outfitters
    Get them here.
  • Topshop Windowpane Peg Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • Chriselle x J.O.A. High Waist Ankle Skinny Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • Ryan Slim Straight-Fit Windowpane Pant
    Banana Republic
    Get it here.
  • Low Rise Windowpane Barely Boot Columnist Pant
    Express
    Get it here.
  • Mango Check Baggy Pants
    Mango
    Get them here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Women's Clothing Online Shopping Spring Trends
Windowpane Trousers Are The Spring Trend You Didn't Know You Needed
CONVERSATIONS