Wine Review: Offerings From Patricius and Vivanco Winreries

As the holidays approach, it is time to start thinking in earnest about our choices of the spirits with which we will celebrate this year’s end. Here are two fine European wine lines — one from Hungary and the other from the Rioja region of Spain. Both offer affordable, elegant and smart companions for those special days.

Before even Bordeaux, the Tokaji region was great. Located in north-eastern Hungary, Tokaji-Hegyalja is one of the most amazing though nowadays unfairly unsung wine regions of the world. The Patricius Winery offers excellent crisp wines, restorations of the regions glory.

Retailing between $14.00 - $26.99, Patricius Tokaj offers an exquisite Furmint, white peachy on the palette. It pairs spectacularly with seafood, cheeses, white meats generally — but also spicy vegetarian fare. The 2015 Dry Yellow Muscat is a similar wine, but crisper on the tongue, more on the mineral side of the equation. It works particularly well paired with seafood.

The Rioja region of Spain produces astonishing grapes. Vivanco family vinyards embrace the diversity of the grape. Retailing between $12.99 to $24.99, Vivanco’s Reserva, Crianza and Tempranillo Blanco offer wildly varied personalities. Vivanco's Reserva 2011, my personal favorite, is complex and spicy. It is the perfect Autumn wine for pairings of seasonals meals, like rooty stews, roast pumpkin and game dishes with mushrooms. Aged in French and American oaks, grown in chalky grey soil, the Reserva is an almost perfect blend and balance of mineral and spice.