Winnamore Street- A Different Approach To Crowdfunding

Winnamore Street is a new crowdfunding platform with one big difference. Instead of acting as an intermediary between the entrepreneur and the investor, they simply provide a platform that allows both sides to connect with each other.

Crucially, this means investors and entrepreneurs are free to be in direct contact with each other and, even more crucially, it means that there is no processing fee charged by the website.

Winnamore Street think that this offers their customers more freedom. They can seek funds and invest in the products in the way that they want, instead of being bound by the platform of the website they are running through.

Here are the reviewed Pros & Cons:

Pros:

No processing fees once you are signed up

Direct contact between entrepreneurs and investors

Access to networking events

Cons:

Less guidance from the platform

$200 Membership fee to get the full benefit of the service

So, How Exactly Does Winnamore Street Work?

First of all, users, whether investors or entrepreneurs, have to sign up to the website. Once signed up, they will be able to:

Create posts to provide or seek funds

Search for crowdfunding opportunities

Have direct access to other users

Access real life networking events

Basically, it is an online marketplace where startups and investors can connect freely with each other. This is certainly a big step away from most current crowdfunding services that are more regulated and don’t offer many options to their users.

Of course, this could be off-putting for users who are just getting started with crowdfunding. However, for people who know exactly what they want from their campaign, having this extra freedom could be a huge bonus.

Do Winnamore Street Charge Fees?

The great news is that Winnamore Street don’t charge any processing fees for deals done on their platform. Of course, they do still need to make money though. They do this by charging people to sign up for the premium version of their website.

Basic Membership (Cost: free)

The free option is a great way to learn the ins and outs of crowdfunding and see the types of things that are happening on Winnamore Street. Basic users gain access to the website, and the newsletter, although they can’t actually take part in what is going on.

If you want to actually invest or gain funds for your idea, you will need to upgrade to their Premier Membership.

Premier Membership (Cost: $200 per annum)

Users who choose to sign up for premium membership will have full access to all that Winnamore Street has to offer. You will be able to create an unlimited number of posts to provide and/or seek funds, as well as having full access to the website and the ability to directly contact other users.

Lowdown