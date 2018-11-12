Undercover Reporter Exposes Gay 'Conversion Therapy' In British Church

An investigation by British television network ITV has revealed the shocking practices of a Pentecostal church carrying out so-called gay “conversion therapy.”

A reporter, who was sent undercover to a branch of the Winners Chapel in Dartford, southeast of London, filmed an encounter with one of the church’s pastors who had claimed to be able to stop him from being gay.

REVEALED: The church that claims God can 'fix' gay people. Winners Chapel tells our reporter:

- Satan is controlling parts of him

- God can change him

- Society's acceptance of gay people is like Nazi propaganda

- Prayer can help



First ever broadcast of conversion therapy in UK. pic.twitter.com/yKbFuWKS8Z — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 12, 2018

Several pastors from the church, which bills itself as working to “liberate men everywhere from every oppression of the devil,” also reportedly warned the journalist that messages encouraging acceptance of the LGBTQ community had been “carefully scripted” by the devil.

The reporter, who wrote that the church showed a “disturbing ignorance around issues of sexual orientation,” also said that he went “through hours of counselling and prayer sessions, all directed at ridding me of my homosexuality.”

“To them, it was clear that being gay was both a sin, and in some sense a sickness that is both mental and spiritual,” he said. “They described it as demonically-influenced.”

Speaking to ITV, a conversion therapy opponent, Pastor Paul Bailey, said that the practice was common in Pentecostal churches.

It’s important to remember that there are many churches - the majority - which would never offer to change someone’s sexuality. Indeed, the Church of England has called for a ban on conversion therapy itself. There are ways of accommodating religious and sexual freedoms. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 12, 2018

“There are many things we no longer do because we know better,” Bailey said.

“There is clear scripture that says you should beat your children. We ignore that because we recognise that beating children is harmful. This is a harmful practice.”

An increasing trend to outlaw conversion therapy has been observed worldwide, with the British government announcing earlier this year that it planned to ban the “abhorrent practice.”