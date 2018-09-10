STYLE & BEAUTY
09/10/2018 12:47 pm ET

Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot Freak Out After Making The Victoria's Secret Show

It's a historic moment for both of them -- and the lingerie show.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter
Winnie Harlow (left) and Duckie Thot pose backstage Sunday after the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week.
Michael Stewart via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow (left) and Duckie Thot pose backstage Sunday after the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week.

Duckie Thot and Winnie Harlow’s dreams are coming true, one runway at a time. 

Both models posted emotional videos over the weekend after finding out they’d been selected to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.  

Thot, 22, who regularly models for Rihanna’s Fenty brand, started freaking out when she received the news. 

“Words can’t express how much this means to me, thank you Victoria’s Secret for the opportunity of a lifetime,” she tweeted Sunday. 

The tweet included a video of Thot hearing the news for the first time.

“No way! You’re lying. Oh my god! Oh my god, Will. Oh my gosh! Wow ― oh my God, wow. Wow, we did it,” she screams while running around and hugging people. “What the heck. Oh my gosh! Wow, oh my gosh this is fucking crazy. Oh my god, this is crazy. Oh shit. I can’t believe it.”

Harlow also posted a video of the moment where she found out she would walk in the show. (It’s the second slide in the post below.) She drops to knees and starts crying as her team tells her the good news.

It’s also a historic moment for the show, as Harlow will be the first model with vitiligo to walk the runway, according to Elle. Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

Harlow has previously chastised people for saying she “suffers” from the condition

“I’m not a ‘Vitiligo Sufferer.’ I’m not a ‘Vitiligo model,’” she wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year. “I am Winnie. I am a model. And I happen to have Vitiligo.”

“If anything I’m SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don’t make them WHO they are!” she added. “All our differences are apart of who we are but they don’t define us! I’m sick of every headline ending in ‘Vitiligo Sufferer’ or ‘Suffers from Vitiligo.’ Do you see me suffering?”

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Winnie Harlow
headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Victoria's Secret Modeling Winnie Harlow Fashion Show Duckie Thot
Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot Freak Out After Making The Victoria's Secret Show
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.