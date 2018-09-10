Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot Freak Out After Making The Victoria's Secret Show

The tweet included a video of Thot hearing the news for the first time.

“No way! You’re lying. Oh my god! Oh my god, Will. Oh my gosh! Wow ― oh my God, wow. Wow, we did it,” she screams while running around and hugging people. “What the heck. Oh my gosh! Wow, oh my gosh this is fucking crazy. Oh my god, this is crazy. Oh shit. I can’t believe it.”