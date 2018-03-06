Winnie The Pooh Is Back And Cuter Than Ever In 'Christopher Robin' Teaser

Bear movies that make you cry are all the rage ― seriously, if you haven’t seen “Paddington 2,” what are you doing? ― so it’s the perfect time for Winnie The Pooh to return to the big screen.

The teaser trailer for Disney’s “Christopher Robin” dropped Tuesday and features a first look at the not-so-little boy (Ewan McGregor) and his beloved bear.

The part-live-action and part-animation film is directed by Marc Forster, who has helmed similar material with “Finding Neverland.” It takes place in the late 1940s, with the storyline picking up after the title character has returned from World War II.

He’s living with his wife (Hayley Atwell) and daughter while working at a company selling luggage ― and basically, his life needs a bit more whimsy. This prompts his childhood bear, Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), to reappear and shake things up.

Other characters from the original Winnie-The-Pooh book by A.A. Milne don’t appear in the clip, but expect all your favorites from the Hundred Acre Wood to stop by, including Tigger (Chris O’Dowd), Owl (Toby Jones), Kanga (Sophie Okonedo), Piglet (Nick Mohammed) and Eeyore (Brad Garrett).