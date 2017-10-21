President Donald Trump may be a big fan of Britain’s former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
But the wartime leader’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, certainly doesn’t feel the same way about the U.S. commander in chief — who he’s called a “daft twerp.”
On Friday, Trump appeared to blame the “spread of radical Islamic terror” for a 13 percent rise in crime in the United Kingdom:
“Not good, we must keep America safe!” Trump tweeted.
To which the 69-year-old Soames, who is a current Conservative member of the United Kingdom parliament, replied:
According to Merriam-Webster, “daft” can equate to “silly,” “foolish,” “mad” or “insane.” It defines “twerp” as “a silly, insignificant or contemptible person.”
Other leading British political figures also called out Trump over his tweet:
While the U. K.’s Office for National Statistics has indeed reported a 13 percent increase in crime, it actually relates to all 5.2 million police-recorded offenses. Only 329 of those were terrorism-related.
Officials put “much” of the rise down to better crime recording methods. The statistics also only covered England and Wales, and not the whole of the U. K. as Trump suggested.
