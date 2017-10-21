But the wartime leader’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, certainly doesn’t feel the same way about the U.S. commander in chief — who he’s called a “daft twerp.”

On Friday, Trump appeared to blame the “spread of radical Islamic terror” for a 13 percent rise in crime in the United Kingdom:

Just out report: "United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror." Not good, we must keep America safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

“Not good, we must keep America safe!” Trump tweeted.

To which the 69-year-old Soames, who is a current Conservative member of the United Kingdom parliament, replied:

According to Merriam-Webster, “daft” can equate to “silly,” “foolish,” “mad” or “insane.” It defines “twerp” as “a silly, insignificant or contemptible person.”

Other leading British political figures also called out Trump over his tweet:

Spreading lies about your own country: sad. Spreading lies about others: sadder. What an absolute moron. https://t.co/0EACPcX9xR — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 20, 2017

Stop misleading and spreading fear. Hate crime is up and it is fuelled by the kind of populist xenophobia you peddle. https://t.co/TigSMTGTqU — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) October 20, 2017

Hate crime in UK up 29% - sadly encouraged by ignorant tweets like this. Not good POTUS https://t.co/MATvVAz48q — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 20, 2017