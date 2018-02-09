SPORTS
02/09/2018 08:27 am ET Updated 1 hour ago

The Most Dazzling Moments From The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Games are officially open.

By Willa Frej

The 2018 Winter Games kicked off Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with an opening spectacle for the ages, complete with dancing, drones, fireworks and even a little diplomacy.

Transmitting an overriding message of peace and harmony, the dazzling variety of routines showcased Korean culture, and parts of it were set to a Korean pop music soundtrack.

Technology took a front seat in the ceremony. with the creative use of elements like more than 1,200 drones lighting up the sky to depict athletes in action.

The Olympic flame was lit toward the end of the opening ceremony, declaring the Winter Games officially open.

Check out some of the opening ceremony highlights:

  • Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
    Dancers perform "The Land of Peace" segment.
  • Damir Sagolj / Reuters
    A spectacular light display.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    A makeup artist applies glitter to a performer backstage.
  • Matthias Hangst via Getty Images
    A tiger on stilts.
  • KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV via Getty Images
    Olympic athletes from Russia's (OAR) parade during the opening ceremony. Banned from participating as representatives of Russia due to a doping scandal, they were required to wear neutral uniforms with no country designation.
  • Sean M. Haffey via Getty Images
    Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads her team.
  • Jamie Squire via Getty Images
    Fireworks.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and teammates enter the stadium.
  • Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
    The Jamaican bobsled team made a grand entrance, dancing as they went.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    More fireworks.
  • Matthias Hangst via Getty Images
    The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag. A historic moment.
  • JONATHAN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images
    Another performance.
  • Al Bello via Getty Images
    Snowboarder Shaun White and freestyle skiier Gus Kenworthy of Team USA.
  • MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
    More dancers.
  • FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT via Getty Images
    Light installations.
  • Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images
    The Olympic torch burns.
Willa Frej
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Photos Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Olympic Flame
The Most Dazzling Moments From The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

CONVERSATIONS