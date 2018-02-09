The Most Dazzling Moments From The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Games kicked off Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with an opening spectacle for the ages, complete with dancing, drones, fireworks and even a little diplomacy.

Transmitting an overriding message of peace and harmony, the dazzling variety of routines showcased Korean culture, and parts of it were set to a Korean pop music soundtrack.

Technology took a front seat in the ceremony. with the creative use of elements like more than 1,200 drones lighting up the sky to depict athletes in action.

The Olympic flame was lit toward the end of the opening ceremony, declaring the Winter Games officially open.

Check out some of the opening ceremony highlights: