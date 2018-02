Here’s your (spoof) television guide to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tweeters this week used the #WinterOlympicsTV hashtag to put an Olympic spin on their favorite TV show titles ― in anticipation of the upcoming games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Highlights included “Stranger Rinks,” “Curl Your Enthusiasm” and “Little House Vonn The Prairie.”

Check out some of the other amusing suggestions below:

How Ice Hockey Met Your Mother #WinterOlympicsTV — Jimish (@jimishbathia) February 1, 2018

The Biggest Luger #WinterOlympicsTV — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) February 1, 2018

The Walking Sled #WinterOlympicsTV — Ghosted G (@g_ghosted) February 1, 2018

Buffy the Vampire Sledder #WinterOlympicsTV — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) February 1, 2018

Curls Gone Wild #WinterOlympicsTV — Nate Churchill (@Nate_Churchill_) February 1, 2018

21 Ski Jump Street#WinterOlympicsTV — Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) February 1, 2018