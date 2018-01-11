HUFFPOST FINDS
01/11/2018 03:17 pm ET

9 Essentials You Need To Start Running Outdoors In The Winter

The best winter running gear to keep you on pace 🏃

By Amanda Pena

Those warmer running days are behind us, but that doesn’t mean we should stay indoors all winter. If 2018 is the year you vowed to become an outdoor winter runner, consider this your how-to guide. All it takes is a few (warm!) base layers, increased insulation, and quick-drying fabric for you to have your best running season yet.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best winter running gear essentials you’ll need to become an outdoor runner in this season. Take a look at our nine must-haves finds below:

  • 1 Athleta Polartec Power Stretch Tight
    Gap
    These leggings have 4-way stretch and full thermal insulation for your coldest training.
  • 2 Skull Cap
    Amazon
    This universal beanie has an ultra-thin fleece layer fabric blend for a unique stretchy feel and a sweat liner for those intensive runs.
  • 3 Skirt Sports Tough Chick Pullover
    Zappos
    With a semi-relaxed fit for comfortable range of movement and quick-drying stretch fabric, this pullover is perfect for your next outdoor run.
  • 4 Runtlly 4-in-1 Neck Warmer
    Amazon
    I love a good snood to cover my neck or face depending upon how cold it is. And this one is under $10.
  • 5 The North Face Isotherm Jacket
    6pm
    This weather-resistant running jacket reverses from woven to knit to handle any kind of weather.
  • 6 NIKE Pro Warm Tights
    Foot Locker
    When you're looking for something lightweight but warm enough for those freezing days, reach for these Pro Warm tights from Nike.
  • 7 The North Face Etip Glove
    Zappos
    Ever have those moments when you want to take a picture of your run but can't because your gloves aren't compatible? Well, these gloves work with technology while keeping your hands warm.
  • 8 Patagonia Women's Classic Synchilla® Fleece Vest
    Patagonia
    For those days when you're more about easy layers than bulk, this vest will become your go-to.
  • 9 Swix Menali Quilted Skirt
    Back Country
    This insulated skirt pairs well with tights for cross country.

