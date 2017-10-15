WINTER SOLSTICE Beautifully Wraps Up "The Winter Stories" by Elin Hilderbrand

Book Review - Jackie K Cooper

WINTER SOLSTICE by Elin Hilderbrand

Elin Hilderbrand has written many, many enjoyable books but none have the magical allure that the “Winter” series possesses. It appears she originally meant for the series to be a trilogy – WINTER STREET, WINTER STROLL and WINTER STORM. When WINTER STORM was released it was billed as being the final book in the “Winter” series. Fans greeted that announcement with horror as the stories about the Quinn family of Nantucket just did not seem complete. So lo and behold just a few days ago out of the blue appeared WINTER SOLSTICE, the book that does give readers a sense of completion.

As a general rule I tell readers that most books in a series can be read as stand alones. It helps to have read the other books in the series in order, but it is not required. For example you can read any of the Virgil Flowers books by John Sandford out of sequence. It is better to read and learn about Virgil from the progression of books but any of the mysteries just stand alone fine.

That is not the case with WINTER SOLSTICE. Listen carefully, you must read these book sin order . This is the only way you will get the immense enjoyment these books provide along with an emotional impact that is staggering. Each book in the series builds upon the facts presented in the preceding one.

These books are about the Quinns. Kelley is the patriarch. He was once married to Margaret, a news anchor at CBS. They had three children Patrick, Kevin and Ava. They divorced and Kelley took all three children to Nantucket where he opened an inn with his second wife Mitzi. Mitzi and Kelley had one child, a son named Bart. Margaret married a doctor named Drake and they live in New York City.

Those are the basic facts and that is all you need to know. You can not just jump into the books willy nilly and expect Hilderbrand's words to have the effect they should have. She has lovingly crafted each sentence and each paragraph to tell a story that will have you weeping from happiness and sorrow.

You will grow to know and love these people as you read through the four stories. They will become like family to you and you will learn to love and cherish them. You will celebrate their good deeds and you will forgive their mistakes.

Elin Hilderbrand is a gifted writer. I have thoroughly enjoyed some of her other titles, but this series is where she excels. Each word is straight from her heart and each one finds a special resting place in her story. If you have any trace of a sentimental bone in your body then you must read these books. They are all far above average with WINTER SOLSTICE being the whipped cream and cherry on top.

WINTER SOLSTICE is published by Little, Brown and Company. It contains 320 pages and sells for $26.00.