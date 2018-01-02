Winter Storm To Hit East Coast Could Shatter All-Time Cold Temperature Records

An enormous winter storm is set to hit the entire East Coast of the United States later this week, bringing frigid temperatures and heavy snow to parts of the country that rarely see such weather.

The National Weather Service has warned that a “bomb cyclone” will bring “bitterly cold temperatures” to as far south as the Florida panhandle, affecting the coast all the way up to Maine.

“Reinforcing shots of arctic air will continue across much of the Eastern half of the country through this week keeping afternoon highs as much as 10 to 20 degrees below normal,” the agency said on Tuesday.

The Washington Post notes the storm will “in many ways resemble a winter hurricane” and said the event could be one of the region’s most intense in decades.

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extratopical "bomb" cyclone off New England coast. It will be massive -- fill up entire Western Atlantic off U.S. East Coast. Pressure as low as Sandy & hurricane winds pic.twitter.com/6M4S3y75wT — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

Animation of low-level wind speed showing the development of the massive circulation of Nor'easter "bomb" from Wed to Fri. The storm really kicks into gear off the Carolinas w/large area of very strong winds along southern flank of "eye-like" feature or low center. @weatherdotus pic.twitter.com/kfyn4KnTCm — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 2, 2018

“Bomb cyclones” form when a weather system rapidly drops in pressure and quickly intensifies ― a process called bombogenesis, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The National Weather Service’s local outposts released a slew of winter weather warnings beginning Wednesday, with forecasters warning of near-blizzard conditions in Boston, freezing rain in Charleston, South Carolina, and snow near Jacksonville, Florida.

Winds in some areas are expected to blow between 30 and 50 miles per hour, but will be much stronger over the ocean, where they’ll approach hurricane force.

[GREATEST CONCERN: THURSDAY] While specific snow amounts are uncertain, our biggest concern is the potential for damaging wind gusts especially near the southeast New England coast. Power outage risk followed by arctic air Fri/Sat a big concern! — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 2, 2018

Mashable’s Andrew Freedman notes the storm could pull bitterly cold air down from the North Pole to parts of the Eastern Seaboard. Temperatures could drop low enough to shatter some records, Freedman writes:

“The cold weather that will result is going to be more frigid than anything that residents of the Midwest and East Coast have experienced so far during what has been an unusually intense and long-lasting cold snap. Instead of breaking daily temperature records, as dozens of cities have been, all-time cold temperature records will be threatened on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”