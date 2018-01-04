Winter Storm Hits Eastern U.S. With Blizzard Conditions

Potential hurricane-force winds and more than a foot of snow are predicted in parts of the Northeast on Thursday as 2018′s first major winter storm barrels up the coast.

In Boston, where a blizzard warning was in effect until Thursday evening, the city braced for 8 to 14 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

From eastern Massachusetts to southern Rhode Island, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 65 mph, causing whiteout conditions and significant snow drifts. Temperatures Friday morning are forecast to dip below zero, and wind chills may make it feel 20 below zero. Such temperatures can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the weather service warned.